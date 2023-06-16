Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.18 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

