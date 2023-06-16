Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,348 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $45,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $110.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

