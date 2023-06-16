Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000. General Electric accounts for about 3.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.