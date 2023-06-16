Bull Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

