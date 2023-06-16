Bull Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,838,000 after buying an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

NYSE RSG opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

