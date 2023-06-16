Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

