Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.