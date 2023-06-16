Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DD opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

