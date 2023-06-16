Bull Street Advisors LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.