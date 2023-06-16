ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557,695 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of ON Semiconductor worth $512,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

