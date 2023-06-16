Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Accenture worth $352,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $325.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.