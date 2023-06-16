Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,913 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of ServiceNow worth $618,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $574.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.05, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

