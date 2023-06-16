Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Datadog worth $459,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,181 shares of company stock worth $57,778,379. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

