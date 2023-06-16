Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,654 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Intuit worth $462,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $456.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.99 and a 200-day moving average of $416.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

