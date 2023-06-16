Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Makes New $12.07 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,072,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 6.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

