Bull Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 190,037 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

