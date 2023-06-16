Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Broadcom worth $1,243,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $883.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $692.54 and a 200 day moving average of $624.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

