Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 337,759 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Motorola Solutions worth $357,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $282.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

