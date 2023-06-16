Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 677,349 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $427,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $131.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

