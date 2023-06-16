Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 520,450 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,450 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 2.09% of CrowdStrike worth $515,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.86, a P/E/G ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

