iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $367,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

