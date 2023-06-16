Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up about 0.8% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $563,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.82 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

