Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,254,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,542 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $362,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $237.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

