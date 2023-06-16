Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,262 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $397,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

ISRG opened at $328.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $330.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $269.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

