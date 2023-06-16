Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Stock Performance
Shares of GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.
General Motors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.
Insider Activity at General Motors
In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
Featured Stories
