Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.