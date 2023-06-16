Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Head to Head Review

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and Malaga Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 2.09 $346.54 million $4.69 7.56 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.63 8.71

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 25.82% 9.94% 1.27% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Malaga Financial

(Get Rating)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

