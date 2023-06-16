Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 277,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the previous session’s volume of 52,448 shares.The stock last traded at $44.89 and had previously closed at $44.74.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

