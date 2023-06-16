Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 3.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.85. 608,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,276,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

