Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 541,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,010,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,874,731 shares of company stock worth $27,992,351. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

