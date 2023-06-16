Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 345,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 532,164 shares.The stock last traded at $305.00 and had previously closed at $291.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $761,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

