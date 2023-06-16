Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 3.5%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 26,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 333,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701,732 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.