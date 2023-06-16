Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.95. 367,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 111,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

