Lisa Hood Sells 11,400 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Lisa Hood sold 3,119 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $6,362.76.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 40.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

