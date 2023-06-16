The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 49,724 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 314,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,470 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.