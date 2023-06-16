The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 49,724 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.