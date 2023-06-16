Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 498,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 635,071 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.