TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 562,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,588,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
