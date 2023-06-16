TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 562,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,588,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TuSimple by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TuSimple by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

