Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 37,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.