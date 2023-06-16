Brian Stucki Sells 2,398 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $18.05 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,351,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,331,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,820,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

