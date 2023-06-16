Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,164,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 251,813 shares.The stock last traded at $87.83 and had previously closed at $87.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.