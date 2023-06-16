Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,097,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,029 shares.The stock last traded at $59.76 and had previously closed at $59.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.