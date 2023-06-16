PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,889.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PFSweb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $4.35 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,455,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,569 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 344,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 882,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

