PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) COO Buys $40,500.00 in Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,889.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PFSweb Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $4.35 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
