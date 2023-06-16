Hannah Mamuszka Buys 65,789 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bionano Genomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.23.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
