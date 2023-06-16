Ken Allen Peterman Acquires 5,400 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 4.7 %
CMTL opened at $8.86 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77.
Several research firms have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
