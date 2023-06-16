Ken Allen Peterman Acquires 5,400 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 4.7 %

CMTL opened at $8.86 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

