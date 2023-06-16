LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Director Acquires $53,655.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $16.56 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

About LifeMD

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Further Reading

