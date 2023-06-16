Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 76.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAVA opened at $53.35 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

