Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 339,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,157,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %

ACRE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

