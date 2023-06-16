Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 20.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,918,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.3 days.

Champion Iron Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

