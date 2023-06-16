Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.67 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

