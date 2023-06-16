Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $331.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.46.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AON

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

