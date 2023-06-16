EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,930,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,983.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,411 shares of company stock worth $276,484. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

EMCORE Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 326,800 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in EMCORE by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.68 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.